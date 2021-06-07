UiTM Puncak Alam PPV to provide drive-through vaccination service in two weeks’ time - Noraini

PUNCAK ALAM: The drive-through vaccination service at the mega vaccination centre (PPV) at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam Campus will start operating in two weeks’ time, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She said UiTM is one of the three public universities that would provide such a service, especially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The other two universities are Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

She said the drive-through service was a hybrid vaccination initiative that would be implemented at selected PPVs, besides the normal practice of being vaccinated in the hall or place provided.

Meanwhile, Noraini said the mega PPV at UiTM Puncak Alam, which began operating today, would be open from 8 am to 5 pm daily and has a hall that can accommodate up to 1,500 people at a time.

“This service is expected to be able to provide 5,000 vaccinations a day, with the involvement of 200 staff,” she said at a press conference after visiting the mega PPV at UiTM Puncak Alam Campus, here, today.

In another development, Noraini said that apart from the proposal to open 19 PPVs at institutes of higher learning to assist in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), the ministry also planned to open PPVs at selected polytechnics and community colleges. — Bernama