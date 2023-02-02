UiTM student killed in motorcycle accident

ALOR SETAR: A Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) student was killed while his friend was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a van at Simpang Empat Paya Jemerli, near Kulim yesterday.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said both men, in their 20s, were students at the UiTM’s Permatang Pauh campus in Penang.

He said the 5.20 pm accident occurred when a van, driven by a man, also in his 20s, was on his way from Baling to Bukit Mertajam when it hit the Modenas Kriss motorcycle, ridden by the students, which suddenly came out of a junction.

“The collision caused the driver of the van to lose control of the vehicle and veered into the opposite lane before hitting another motorcyclist who was riding a Yamaha Y16,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Mohd Redzuan said one of the students died at the scene while his friend sustained serious injuries and was sent for treatment to the Kulim Hospital.

“Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and received outpatient treatment at the same hospital, whereas the van driver escaped unhurt,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama