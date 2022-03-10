  1. Home

UK adds Abramovich, Sechin, Lebedev to Russian sanctions list

In this file photo taken on August 15, 2016 Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich takes his seat ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London. Abramovich was hit with an assets freeze and travel ban on March 10, 2022 as part of new UK government sanctions targeting seven Russian oligarchs. AFPpix

LONDON: Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on seven Russian businessmen including Roman Abramovich, Igor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Lebedev after they were added to the country’s sanctions list.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,“ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea soccer club, Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group, Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft and Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya. — Reuters