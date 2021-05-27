UK details plan to scrap 15-year voting cap for expats

LONDON: Britain’s government on Thursday detailed plans to scrap a restriction that deprived expats of their right to vote after 15 years of living abroad, calling it outdated in a globalised world.

Long a bane of expatriate Britons, the limit will be replaced with “votes for life” in forthcoming legislation that will also controversially introduce voter identification for the first time in UK elections.

“In an increasingly global and connected world, most British citizens living overseas retain deep ties to the United Kingdom,“ Cabinet Office minister Nicholas True said in a statement.

“These measures support our vision for a truly global Britain, opening up our democracy to British citizens living overseas who deserve to have their voices heard in our parliament, no matter where they choose to live.”

Expats will need to show proof of the last UK address at which they were registered on the electoral roll, and can also apply for an absentee ballot once every three years, rather than annually as now.

The details fleshed out a brief announcement of Treasury funding for the plan given in early March, which was welcomed by expat campaigners such as Harry Shindler, a World War II veteran who moved to Italy four decades ago.

“It’s very good news that the UK’s 15-year voting rule is ending as part of #Budget2021,“ he tweeted at the time.

“We fought to defend our right to vote in WW2 and now we will get to use it. This is an important day for freedom.” — AFP