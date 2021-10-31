UK donates 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to poor countries

LONDON: The British government announced that it will donate 20 million doses of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine to countries in need by the end of this year as part of the UK’s commitment to donate 100 million doses of vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson(pix) will call on his fellow G-20 leaders to vaccinate the world by the end of next year, Jordan news agency reported the British government said Saturday in a statement.

The United Kingdom sent 10 million doses of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine to the Covax initiative, and in the coming weeks it will deliver an additional 10 million vaccines to some of the most vulnerable people in the world, the statement said.

It added that these additional donations mean that 30.6 million spare doses of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine will be provided to those in need this year.-Bernama