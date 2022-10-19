UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September

ANKARA: Britain's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 10.1 per cent in September, up from 9.9 per cent in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure returned to July's 40-year high due to rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Anadolu reported that the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped 14.5 per cent year-on-year in September, accelerating from 13.1 per cent in August. The pace of the hike had been the largest since April 1980.

The annual core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.5 per cent in September, an all-time high.

On a monthly basis, the UK's consumer prices index rose by 0.5 per cent in September.-Bernama