UK's Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages

LONDON: In a brief statement issued here on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace said that “With (Queen Elizabeth II’s) approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,“ reported Xinhua.

It said that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, “will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The announcement came as Prince Andrew faces a civil case in the United States over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.

The Duke of York held several honorary military titles following a 22-year service in the Royal Navy, Sky News reported.

Andrew, 61, is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.-Bernama