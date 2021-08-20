UK supermarket Morrisons backs US firm’s takeover counter-bid

LONDON: British supermarket group Morrisons has accepted an improved £7.0-billion (RM 29.6 billion) counter-bid from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and withdrawn support for a lower offer from Softbank-owned Fortress.

The CD&R deal, worth the equivalent of $9.6 billion (RM 40.6 billion), is the latest twist in a months-long takeover tussle for ownership of Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket group.

New York-based CD&R announced late Thursday that it had reached a deal with Morrisons management for an offer pitched at 285 pence per share, worth £9.7 billion (RM 41.1 billion) including debt.

“The Morrisons board believes that the offer from CD&R represents good value for shareholders,“ said Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson in the statement.

“CD&R have a strong record of developing, strengthening and growing the businesses that they invest in and they share our vision for Morrisons’ future.”

The new deal trumps a rival £6.7-billion (RM 28.3 billion) bid, agreed earlier this month from an international consortium comprising Fortress, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Koch Real Estate and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

CD&R increased its bid after Morrisons had rejected its previous £5.5-billion (RM 23.3 billion) offer in June.

The retail giant has been caught in a bidding war as the country’s supermarket sector benefits hugely from a shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Morrisons — which trails the UK’s top three supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda — has almost 500 stores and more than 110,000 employees. — AFP