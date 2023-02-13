Ukay Perdana drowning: Body of second boy found

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of the second boy who drowned after falling into a drain in Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang last Saturday was found under a pile of bricks today.

Hulu Langat Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Shahrin Yusmar Mat Yusof said the body of Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie, 10, was recovered at about 5.10 pm some 400 metres from the spot where he went missing.

“Initially, when we dug in the area we did not find the body. After the prayer call was made four times, one of the firefighters saw a fly flying around in one spot. We started digging again and saw the boy’s body,“ he told Bernama at the scene.

Shahrin Yusmar said the body was not decomposed although the skin had begun to blister in certain spots.

An eight-year-old boy, Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan, was found drowned in the drain on Saturday after he was believed to have been swept away by swift-flowing waters. -Bernama