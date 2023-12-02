Ukay Perdana drowning incident: Mother prays for son to be found soon

KUALA LUMPUR: “Even if my youngest son is dead, I pray to God that he will be found soon,” said Nuraini Ibrahim, the mother of Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie, 10, who was feared to have drowned after falling into a drain in Ukay Perdana here, yesterday.

The mother of four told Bernama she noticed that Muhammad Riqullah had been quiet lately, but had never thought that it would be a sign that her son would leave her.

“We had a chat on Friday before he (Muhammad Riqullah) went to school in the afternoon.

“Muhammad Riqullah had asked me to go on a holiday but it seems like I could not fulfill his wish,” she said while holding back tears.

The search and rescue operation for Muhammad Riqullah that was suspended last night resumed at 8 am today and will focus on areas along the banks of Sungai Kemensah.

An eight-year-old boy was found drowned yesterday afternoon, after he was believed to have been swept by currents in a drain at Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here.

The victim was identified as Wan Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan.

The incident was believed to have occurred when the two children were playing in the drain before they slipped and were swept away by the current. -Bernama