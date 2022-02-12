UKM targets one pct admission of students, staff with disabilities

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) aims to have at least one per cent of disabled students and staff enrolled at the university, in line with the existing government policy.

UKM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid said so far, out of 40,000 students and staff, only 49 individuals are Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

“We need at least 400 PwD to join UKM as students and staff members, although we have only just reached a quarter of the target, we are on track,” he said.

Hanafiah, who spoke to Bernama after officiating the UKM 2022 World PwD Day at the Dewan Kolej Tun Syed Nasir at its Kuala Lumpur campus today, said that the university had improved the infrastructure and facilities for the disabled for that purpose, including accessible routes, toilets and the like.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof Dr Suzana Shahar said UKM, in collaboration with the Disabled Services and Support Unit (UPS-OKU), had established a special health screening centre to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among the group.-Bernama