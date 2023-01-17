Ukraine to receive €3b from EU this week: PM

KIEV: Ukraine is set to receive €3 billion (about US$3.25 billion) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (pix) said Monday, reported Xinhua.

Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that Ukraine and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the macro-financial programme for Kiev worth €18 billion (about US$19.5 billion).

The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the conflict with Russia, Shmyhal said.

In 2022, Ukraine received US$32.1 billion in international aid, with US$8 billion of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country’s central bank. -Bernama