Ukrainian PM puts recovery cost at US$750bln

MOSCOW: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal(pix) said on Monday that it would cost an estimated US$750 billion to rebuild his country following the Russian security operation, reported Sputnik.

“Who should pay for the recovery plan, which is already estimated at US$750 billion? We believe that confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs should be the main source of reconstruction funding,“ he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland.

Shmyhal said that between US$300 billion and US$500 billion worth of Russian assets had been frozen abroad and some of that money was already being seized by national governments. Ukraine will also look to donor countries and international lenders for more funding, he added.-Bernama