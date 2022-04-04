Ukrainian President appears at Grammys in video

LAS VEGAS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(pix) on Sunday appeared in a video at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards before a performance by John Legend.

Zelensky discussed the ongoing war in a pre-recorded speech, reported United Press International (UPI).

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t heart them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound,“ he said.

Legend then performed his new song Free, with appearances by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.-Bernama