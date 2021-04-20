Ultimate betrayal: Premier League fans’ groups unite to condemn Super League

LONDON: Fans of the Premier League clubs named as part of the breakaway Super League launched on Sunday have joined forces to condemn the move with Chelsea's Supporters' Trust describing it as the "ultimate betrayal".

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said it was "deeply concerned" at their club's involvement while Arsenal's Supporters' Trust described it on Twitter as "the death of the club as a sporting institution".

Manchester United's Supporters' Trust (MUST) also stood firm against the Super League which would have the club's co-chairman, American Joel Glazer, as it's vice-chairman.

"These proposals are completely unacceptable and will shock Manchester United fans, as well as those of many other clubs," it said in a statement.

"When Sir Matt Busby led us into the European Cup in the 1950s, the modern Manchester United was founded in the tragedy and then triumph that followed. To even contemplate walking away from that competition would be a betrayal of everything this club has ever stood for."

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were named as six of the 12 founders of the Super League which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond and is likely to spark a bitter battle for control of the game in Europe.

In statement the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said: "Our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal.

"This is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been made with no consideration for the loyal supporters, our history, our future and the future of football in this country.

"This is unforgivable. Enough is enough."

Unlike Chelsea, Tottenham's record of winning silverware has been lamentable over the past few decades and they have not won the English title since 1961.

Their last trophy was in 2008 and while they have a state-of-the-art 60,000-seater stadium regarded as one of the best in Europe, they are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season. On Monday they sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

"The Board of Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust is deeply concerned by rapidly escalating reports linking Tottenham Hotspur Football Club with a breakaway European Super League: a concept driven by avarice and self-interest at the expense of the intrinsic values of the game we hold so dear," a statement on the THST website said.

"Along with fan groups at Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, we wholeheartedly oppose the move to create a closed shop for Europe's elite."

"We call on (owners) ENIC, the temporary custodians of our great club, to distance themselves from any rebel group and to consider the implications fully before making decisions that will fundamentally change the course of history for Tottenham Hotspur forever," it said.

"The future of our Club is at stake."

Manchester City Official Supporter's Club (OSC) also voiced its opposition.

"This proposed new competition has no sporting merit and would seem to be motivated by greed," it said. "Those involved have zero regard for the game's traditions."

Responding to the Arsenal Supporters' Trust post on Twitter, Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly group replied: "Solidarity needed now more than ever."

In a further Tweet SOS said: "Embarrassing as fan representatives we are appalled & completely oppose this decision. (Owners) Fenway Sports Group have ignored fans in their relentless and greedy pursuit of money." – Reuters