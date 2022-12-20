UMK evacuates 131 flood-affected students

KOTA BHARU: A total of 131 students of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) have been evacuated after floods hit their rented homes in Pengkalan Chepa, Bachok and Jeli last Sunday.

UMK senior director of the Student Affairs and Alumni Office, Prof Dr Muhamad Saufi Che Rusuli, said today the students were being accommodated at the Sri Kemumin Student Residential College in Padang Tembak, UMK Residential College in the Bachok Campus and UMK Residential College in the Jeli Campus.

“These 95 off-campus students from Pengkalan Chepa, 35 from the UMK Bachok Campus and one from the UMK Jeli Campus were assisted by 40 UMK staff and 60 student volunteers.

“UMK has provided temporary accommodation for the flood-affected students. Food such as bread and packet drinks were also provided besides the basic necessities,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Saufi also said that UMK had a small boat, two four-wheel-drive vehicles, two buses and a van to help flood victims from among its students and staff.

“The mission to assist flood victims has been activated and flood-affected students, both in-campus and off-campus, can contact the emergency telephone number 09-7712312 for assistance,” he said.-Bernama