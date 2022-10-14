Umno, BN have advantages despite going solo in GE15: Tengku Adnan

PUTRAJAYA: Umno treasurer-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said today that the party and Barisan Nasional (BN) have their own advantages and strengths despite the decision to go solo in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya Umno Division chief, was optimistic that the people would continue to support Umno and BN because the coalition has a clear goal and direction in developing the country, in addition to having a good track record.

“If the people look back on what BN has done...they will continue to support BN.

“BN is a multiracial, multicultural and multi-ethnic party, and it represents all communities in Malaysia, whether Malay, Chinese or Indian,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno and BN had decided to go solo in GE15, following PAS’ decision to strengthen its collaboration with Perikatan Nasional.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had earlier said that the decision was made in the spirit of ummah unity.

Elaborating on the cooperation between PAS and Bersatu, Tengku Adnan said: “That is their choice...we respect that, and we hope they succeed.

“We once tried to unite all parties through Muafakat Nasional, but it did not work out, so we decided to go solo,” he said.

In the meantime, Tengku Adnan said the Putrajaya Umno had made thorough preparations for GE15 and is only waiting for the important dates to be announced by the Election Commission.

Asked whether he would be defending the Putrajaya parliamentary seat, he said: “Insya Allah.”

In GE14, Tengku Adnan retained the Putrajaya parliamentary seat after garnering a majority of 3,372 votes to defeat Zainal Abidin Kidam (PAS) and Datuk Dr Samsu Adabi Mamat (PKR).-Bernama