Umno celebrates 76th anniversary in a stronger position: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno turned 76 years old today after having successfully weathered various challenges to emerge more mature, stronger and wiser, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said attempts by certain elements to undermine the unity of Umno supporters had only made them better appreciate the need to protect the party.

“By God’s grace, Umno has turned 76, staying strong in its struggle for the religion, race and country.

“Umno still possesses the spirit and essence of the largest Malay political party which is firmly rooted in its struggle for the people and country,” he said in his Facebook post in conjunction with the 76th anniversary of Umno today.

Tracing the events after May 9, 2018 when Umno was defeated in the 14th general election (GE14), Ahmad Zahid said some people had then tried to write Umno off as irrelevant and a party without direction.

“Its new president was pressured to dissolve the party, its loyal leaders and members were constantly harassed to surrender and defect. Alhamdulillah by the will of the Almighty, together we defended, we fought and we rose with full wisdom,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno had moved forward without dragging the people into controversies and chaos, as it upheld the true meaning of democracy.

“InsyaAllah, with the strength granted by Allah S.W.T, the Umno president will ensure that this resurgence will never be extinguished,” he said.

He said regardless of the hurdles in its way, Umno would continue to march forward for the prosperity and well-being of all.-Bernama