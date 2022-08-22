Umno division chiefs urge PM to call GE15

PETALING JAYA: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos said that all division heads present during the party’s emergency meeting today unanimously urge Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election (GE15), Malay Mail reports.

Jamal also revealed that party’s president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will convey the message to Ismail Sabri later today.

All division leaders have agreed to expedite calling a general election and it must happen as soon as possible,” he reportedly told reporters at the Umno headquarters in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The Vibes reported that only 73 of the 191 Umno division leaders had attended the meeting.