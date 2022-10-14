Umno divisions commence meetings today

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates of 191 Umno divisions throughout the country are starting their meetings today until Sunday.

The meeting is described as the best platform to prepare the party for the 15th general election (GE15) and is aimed at planning the best strategy as well as raising constructive calls and criticism to strengthen the party on the whole.

Several top party leaders have sent good wishes to delegates via social media.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party wings need to close ranks and put aside minor differences while upholding party struggles to overcome self-interest.

“In the mission to achieve Stability and Prosperity (BN GE15 theme), let us organise our machinery well to realise the people’s desires which have so long suffered under political polemics which also shook economic prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the delegates’ meeting should be one of the efforts to get election machinery ready for GE15.

He said as such, the speech of leaders should further explain Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto apart from whipping up the struggle of Umno for religion, race, and nation.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also advised the grassroots to support whoever is the representative of the party and BN nominated for GE15.

“Most importantly, it is to keep our commitment and enthusiasm to help the party... no individual is bigger than the party,“ he said.-Bernama