Umno election to strengthen BN election machinery: Mahfuz

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar says the ongoing Umno election is seen to be able to strengthen the party machinery in the Unity Government ahead of the elections in six states this year.

He said he believed that Umno members, especially the delegates who would be voting in the election, would choose to strengthen the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I don’t see that this Umno election will have a negative impact (on the preparation for the state elections) but instead, have a positive one,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said the Kedah PH was waiting for the decision and guidelines from the Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat which will meet on March 19, before holding formal discussions with the leaders of Kedah BN regarding the distribution of seats for the Kedah state election.

Earlier, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said three committees under the Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat would be presenting reports on the first stage of negotiations among all the political parties in the government on March 19.

Besides Kedah, five other states that will have their state elections this year are Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan. -Bernama