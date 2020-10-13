UMNO has not discussed party’s stance on Anwar – Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has not discussed on the party’s stance on Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claims that he had secured the support of Members of Parliament to form a new government.

President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter is also not on the agenda of the Umno political bureau meeting scheduled for tonight.

However, he said any decision on the matter would depend on the party and not his personal decision alone.

“If it is the party’s decision, then I have to respect the decision,“ he said when met by reporters after his corruption trial at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, here, today.

This morning, Anwar was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Subsequently at a press conference this afternoon, Anwar claimed that he has the support of over 120 MPs, adding that the King would be calling heads of other political parties for their input and to confirm the supporting documents he had submitted.

It was reported that Umno advisory council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was also seen leaving through Gate 2 of the palace at 2.40 pm in a black car.

The newsmen waiting at the gate had not seen the car entering the palace compound, probably because it could have come through Gate 3.

Ahmad Zahid also admitted that he was not informed about this. — Bernama