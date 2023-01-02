Umno met RoS today to explain no-contest motion: Ahmad Maslan

SHAH ALAM: Umno yesterday met and provided an explanation to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) regarding the passing of a no-contest motion for the president and deputy president posts during the party’s general assembly recently.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said he and three other individuals met RoS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad and his deputy at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11.30 am with documents prepared by lawyers.

“The meeting this morning was to clarify that there was no violation of the meeting rules or the Umno constitution with a majority of more than 90 per cent of the delegates present agreeing to motion number eight, namely for the positions of the president and deputy president of Umno not to be contested in the elections this time around,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a dialogue session on Budget 2023 at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building here yesterday.

Ahmad said the meeting was set following the actions of two Umno members, who on Jan 20 lodged complaints with the RoS to review the additional motion on no-contest for the top two posts approved during the 2022 Umno General Assembly held earlier this month.

Ahmad Maslan said additional documents would be submitted to the RoS this Thursday for further review, and he hoped that the RoS would be able to give an answer or decision regarding the issue as soon as possible.

The media previously reported that complaints were submitted over the no-contest motion by Kuala Nerus Umno Division member Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir and Seremban Umno Division member Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus Muhammad Rom, who hoped that the RoS would be able to determine if there were irregularities in the motion adopted or otherwise. -Bernama