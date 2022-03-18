Umno ministers support stand for party, govt to be aligned

KUALA LUMPUR: The policy speech of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today has been described as a good start to promote the spirit of harmony in the party and government.

This is generally the reaction of Umno and government leaders on Ahmad Zahid’s speech which stressed that the government and party should be aligned to develop the country and built confidence for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to lead the government.

Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this was also clearly reflected in the desire of delegates on the matter.

“The president mentioned almost 10 times the name of the Prime Minister and each time, it received thunderous applause from members.

“What’s more when it was clearly mentioned by the president that it is crucial for consensus between the party and government and he placed his full confidence in the Prime Minister,” said the Minister of Housing and Local Government to reporters after the president’s policy speech at Umno 2021 General Assembly today.

Umno Information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said the president’s speech proved there was no split in the party.

Sharing the view with Shahril was Rembau UMNO deputy division chief, Khairy Jamaluddin who said the speech of the president silenced the perception that there would be factions and groups as well as certain cluster in Umno.

“I see it as a speech which promote the spirit of harmony in the party especially between party leaders and Umno leaders in the government, I see it as a good development in our preparation for coming general election,“ said Khairy who is also the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, Sembrong MP, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it was important for party and government leaders to harness their energy to continue the struggles to defend the people.

“Enough of finger pointing among ourselves, it is essential we close ranks and resume the struggle for the people which would endear us to them when the general election is held,” said the Defence Minister.

Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Noh Omar said apart from unity in the party, the president’s speech also touched on giving assistance to entrepreneurs which proved the party was serious in cooperating with the government to help people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Insyallah as the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister I will help entrepreneurs by easing loans and we hope the fate of these entrepreneurs would turn for the better and I will try my level best,“ he said.

Earlier, in the policy speech at the opening of Umno 2021 General Assembly, Ahmad Zahid reiterated the stand of Umno to uphold the leadership of Ismail Sabri to revive the country.-Bernama