Umno MPs retracting support for PN govt is legal, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: There was nothing illegal about Umno MPs retracting support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in August, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix).

However, he also noted that such action had denied the people the right to choose their own government.

“There is, therefore, a need to put a stop to this abuse of the Constitution,” the former premier said in a blogpost on parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.

Mahathir said the constitutional monarchy system was meant to deprive the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of exercising executive power.

However, if an elected government abused its powers, it could be overthrown through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

He added that if the government refused to allow Parliament to convene, the only other option was a general election.

However, an election could not be held because of the pandemic, and the only way out of such an impasse was for the King to exercise his discretionary power, which included appointing a prime minister.