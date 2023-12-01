Umno needs to manage perception war to more forward

KUALA LUMPUR: Handling perceptions and taking measures to continue building the party after the disappointing results in the 15th general election (GE15) were among the views expressed by leaders of Wanita, Youth and Puteri Umno wings today.

Puteri Umno chief, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (pix) believes that Umno needs to immediately manage the war of perception slammed against the party, including allegations of having dirty leaders if it wants to continue moving forward.

Zahida said if it is not managed properly, the negative narrative will remain in the minds of the people so much that they may forget whatever services and deeds the party had done in the past.

“We lost not because we did not provide enough service, we lost because we were unable to fight the war of perception they were playing. So this is the time for us to organise our social media fighters and build a group of influencers who can change the thinking of young people and fend off such views in the various states which should be our target.

“I am calling on the party leadership to focus on this approach and give priority to managing this war of perception because social media should be made the core business of the party as a whole at all levels,“ she said in her policy speech at the 2022 Puteri Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in his policy speech at the Youth movement General Assembly said that the defeat experienced by Umno in GE15 demanded that the party makes radical changes not only in terms of orientation but also in working practices.

“Umno can no longer be proud of the strength of its machinery which still uses traditional approaches while the enemy, whose machinery is much smaller, is able to defeat us by making maximum use of communication technology.

“Umno needs to be open to understanding the thinking of the ordinary people today. UMNO must realise that changes in the demand of the people are fast in line with the speed of technology today,“ he said.

Asyraf Wajdi said Umno has to be bold to adapt according to the current political climate and be ready to change strategies and approaches to win over the hearts and minds of voters without sacrificing the principles of its struggle for religion and race.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the party’s defeat in GE15 was the result of a terrible perception game by various parties in addition to the crimes of some members who ‘never stopped shooting themselves in the foot’.

Apart from that the Parit Sulong Member of Parliament suggested that Umno carry out a thorough internal cleaning exercise without compromise; organise a strategic movement to provide mature political education and understanding by expediting the establishment of the Wanita Leadership Academy.

In her policy speech at Wanita Umno General Assembly, she also agreed with Zahida and Asyraf Wajdi that the party’s social media dominance should be more ‘visible, effective and ‘prominent’ through the establishment of Digital Media Units in each division. -Bernama