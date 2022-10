PETALING JAYA: PAS must cut all ties with Perikatan Nasional (PN), especially its ally Bersatu, if they wish to stand with Umno in the 15th general election, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

The Umno president also said the party has conveyed the necessary terms to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, The Vibes reports.

PAS, had also been given a deadline to decide on the matter, Zahid added.