Umno polls: Every complaint to be investigated thoroughly: Zahid

KUALA NERUS: Every complaint received regarding the Umno election results will be thoroughly investigated, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

He said since March 11, some 20 complaints have been received by the party elections committee, involving the polls for the youth, women’s and Puteri wings.

“We will look into each complaint and I have been informed by the party’s disciplinary board and elections committee chairmen that investigations will be thorough,” he said after a session to introduce UMNO election candidates from Terengganu here today.

He said the detailed probe is aimed at ensuring all parties were satisfied with the Elections Committee’s decision.

“No big problems (in the polls), some problems concerning failure to comply with regulations, but that will be resolved... as for divisions with major issues, we will have a re-election.

“We have yet to know the outcome of the Supreme Council, vice presidents, permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman posts.

“I hope there are no problems as whatever system adopted, the party headquarters will do its best. If there are weaknesses, the system will be improved for future elections,” he said.

The ongoing Umno polls will culminate on March 18 with elections for top posts, including the Supreme Council and divisional committees.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid reiterated that he was not taking sides in the ongoing polls, adding that all winners will be part of his team. -Bernama