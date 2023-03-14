Umno polls: MB's son among new faces elected division youth chief in Perak

IPOH: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad’s son, Ahmad Syahir, is one of seven new faces who have won division youth chief posts in Perak uncontested in the ongoing Umno elections.

Ahmad Syahir won it in Lenggong, while the other six new faces are Muhammad Ariff Zaky Mohd Zolkafly who was elected in Sungai Siput, Mohd Adri Adha Mohamad (Bukit Gantang), Ahmad Azwan Abd Karim (Padang Rengas), Muhammad Hamzah Md Hamdan (Ipoh Barat), Adham Shabir (Beruas) and Mohammad Fadil Kamaruddin (Tanjung Malim).

Among those who retained their division youth chief posts were Nazirul Jamaluddin in Bagan Serai, Azlan Shah Zulkifli (Taiping), Mohd Hakim Mohd Yusoff (Batu Gajah), Fahmi Ahmad Jakhisi (Tapah) and Mohd Rafiq Mohd (Lumut), who was also elected to the Umno youth central committee.

Meanwhile, Puteri Farhana Megat Ahmad Shahrani was among two who retained their division Puteri chief posts uncontested in Perak, winning it in Kuala Kangsar along with Nurdiyana Musfirah Hadhri (Beruas), who was also elected to the central Puteri wing committee.

Other Puteri chiefs who retained their posts in Perak were Siti Fairus Othman in Gerik and Sarah Syazwani Saari (Parit) while 19 new faces were elected to the post in the other divisions.

The Puteri chief contest for the Gopeng division, however, was postponed until tomorrow following complaints about polling procedures.

The Umno elections kicked off on Feb 1 and will run until March 18. -Bernama