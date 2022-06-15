Umno riding the crest

PETALING JAYA: Luck is apparently back for Umno while Muafakat Nasional (MN) is in its last throes as the relationship between the two has been frayed over PAS’ insistence on working with Bersatu in the Malacca and Johor state polls.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the MN charter was nearing its end, but only because of PAS’ refusal to commit fully to the informal pact with Umno.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said there is no point for MN to exist as there is no longer a proper working relationship between Umno and PAS.

He said the working relationship formed by the two parties was based on their desire to defeat the Pakatan Harapan government.

“Umno has found its mojo again. That is why many Umno leaders want to go it alone in the next general election. Umno wants to be dominant again. It wants to work with Barisan Nasional (BN) to win in the 15th general election and aims to be the backbone of BN once again.”

Khoo said the MN pact was only a temporary solution for Umno, and the majority of their leaders now feel it is time to go it alone again.

He added that BN would have the advantage in any three-cornered fight in the coming general election and therefore, Umno leaders see no benefit in working with PAS.

Mohamad had earlier criticised PAS for accusing his party of treachery, saying it was PAS that rejected Umno’s offer to work together in the Malacca state election and that PAS chose instead to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with Bersatu.

He said he had to be blunt to correct views that Umno had betrayed the charter, leading to its inactivity. Umno and PAS had signed a formal five-point charter for their political cooperation in September 2019 and had planned to formalise MN in May 2020, before the event was smothered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before MN was formalised, PN was officially registered as a coalition, with PAS as one of its components.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi disagreed that the MN relationship was coming to an end, saying that the door was still open for PAS.

“Umno is well aware it may win the next general election. But working with PAS in the Malay heartland would give it a slight advantage. PAS leaders also seem to be at loggerheads with Umno based on statements made by the party about MN and its criticism of Umno.”

He said no matter what PAS leaders say, their true intentions would only be revealed after Parliament is dissolved, adding that PAS continues to flip-flop on its cooperation with DAP and PKR, then with BN under MN and later in the formation of PN.

Awang Azman said PAS leaders have also shown their true colours in their inability to perform as federal ministers and failure to understand how things work.

He pointed out that PAS ministers have been rebuked several times by the Sultans for statements that do not reflect the actual situation on the ground, with the recent rebuke being over the Bon Odori festival.

He also said whether MN survives would depend how Umno leaders think they would fare in the coming general election. The last two state polls showed Umno has the advantage and momentum to do well.