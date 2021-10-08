Umno seeking a return to the heydays, but old partners may fall by wayside

PETALING JAYA: Umno is looking to recreate the Barisan Nasional (BN) of old, but the future remains uncertain for long-time partners MCA and MIC.

With only three seats between them, the MCA and MIC are no longer seen as significant in the balance of power.

Geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Umno is aware that on its own, it is not strong enough to gain enough seats to form the next government.

“That means support from other parties is essential for a comeback,” he told theSun.

However, he said, relations with MCA and MIC have deteriorated, especially after the two smaller parties stated unequivocally that they preferred Bersatu, the party that led the Perikatan Nasional government until the resignation of its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Azmi was commenting on a recent announcement by Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) that the coalition would consider fielding candidates from Makkal Sakti in the next general election.

At its height, BN was a coalition of 14 parties, with Umno at the head of the table. However, after its defeat in the 14th general election in 2018, most parties deserted Umno, leaving the coalition with only three components in the peninsula and one in Sabah.

The MCA holds only two seats in the Dewan Rakyat, and MIC has only one, compared with Umno’s 38.

Bersatu, the other major party in the coalition currently in power, holds 31 seats.

Azmi said ties with MCA and MIC have been strained by calls within Umno for the party to contest in seats that had been allocated to the two smaller parties in the 2018 polls.

He said both parties are cognizant of the fact that they had won their seats largely through Umno’s help.

“Umno’s view is that whether or not the MCA and MIC remain as allies does not make a difference. This is simply down to the assumption that voters are no longer attracted to the two parties,” he said.

He described MCA and MIC’s influence over voters now as “very minimal”.

However, he said, Umno will still need the support of other communities to realise its dream of leading the government again, thus making an alliance with Makkal Sakti a good start.

Makkal Sakti is an Indian-based party founded by former leaders of the Hindu Rights Action Force. The party has not been admitted as a component of BN despite its clear support for the coalition in the past 13 years.

Political analyst Prof Jeniri Amir, a senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors, agreed that MCA and MIC are no longer relevant in the context of the new political landscape.

“The two parties were unable to attract voter support, and this is likely to be replicated in the next election,” he told theSun.

Jeniri said Umno’s desire for other parties to join BN would not change sentiments for the coalition. “Most of these parties are small, or ‘mosquito’ parties anyway, without the necessary powers of attraction,” he said.

He likens Umno’s intention to woo other parties into BN as psychological warfare.

Jeniri said voter sentiment will continue to be divided along racial lines, with Umno getting only Malay support.

This, he said, was clearly reflected in the 2018 election when Pakatan Harapan secured only 25% of the Malay votes, with the rest shared between Umno and PAS.

“Being the dominant party in BN, Umno shapes policies for the country if it returns to power. The other parties have very little input,” he added.