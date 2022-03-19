Umno: Solidarity shown by leaders brings relief to delegates

KUALA LUMPUR: When the curtain fell on the 2021 Umno General Assembly today, the solidarity shown by the party’s top five leaders brought relief to the 2,600 delegates and supporters, which was good news to be conveyed to the grassroots back home.

Most leaders of the party who were met today said the just concluded annual assembly reflected the unity and togetherness of members at all levels to drive the party towards winning the 15th General Election (GE15).

The spirit of the delegates from 191 party divisions was evident as they pledged their strong support for UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the party vice president.

The same support was also shown to UMNO’s other leaders namely deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (vice presidents), youth’s wing chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, women’s wing chief, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan as well as to all members of the party’s Supreme Council (MT).

A member of the MT Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin expressed his satisfaction with the unanimity shown by Ahmad Zahid and Ismail Sabri as reflected in their speeches.

“The president and the prime minister sing the same tune. The same goes for the delegates. ...we are all satisfied... We don’t want this top five to split or MT to split,” he told reporters after the assembly today.

Sharing his sentiment was another MT member Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is Barisan Nasional (BN)’s communication director who said that Umno’s distinctive feature was that the leaders adhered to the same principle of fighting for people’s well-being despite having differing views and stances.

Meanwhile, Sik division chief Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah opined that Umno needed to continue focusing on the younger generation who would be a catalyst for change in the GE15.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the setting up of a political school aimed at attracting the young generation was the right move and seen as one of the strategies to face new realities.

“It was a good reconciliatory speech in uniting the thoughts and actions of all Umno leaders and members towards facing future challenges. This is important because Umno needs to be dominant and relevant,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi expressed his relief and happiness after the rally that witnessed the solidarity shown by all members, from the party’s top leadership to the grassroots, saying that it was a crucial foundation for the party’s stability which has 3.39 million members.

On the announcement on the increase of the minimum wage, he said it was among Umno's endless struggles to help the people, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and slow economic growth.

“There were many important announcements earlier that were all centred on the people. Umno is from the people, therefore it must follow people’s wishes,“ he said.-Bernama