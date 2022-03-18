Umno stays magnanimous for all: Analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite not completely holding the reins of the government, it does not stop UMNO to be magnanimous in continuing to support Datuk Seri ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister to rebuild the country.

In fact the speech of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the opening of Umno General Assembly today according many delegates and observers proved the solidarity of party members remains intact and functioning well despite being projected otherwise.

A political analyst believed the words on respecting each other roles by Ahmad Zahid that ‘we will strengthen the party while Ismail Sabri will strengthen the government pictures a harmonious situation between two leaders and in fact it was even enhanced with the statement that the government and the party should aligned in their movements.

Commenting on the matter, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Faculty of Human Ecology senior lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain said the role of Umno is important despite not being dominant in the government.

“This is to ensure the existing government could function well. The role of Umno is very important in ensuring stability in politics and in the present government.

“Considering the current government comprise Umno, Bersatu, PAS and parties from Sarawak, Umno needs to understand and should prioritise public interest above own party interests especially when the country is heading to the transition to endemic phase,” he told Bernama here today.

Ahmad Zahid’s statement was also well-received with applause from the delegates which give confidence to them.

Wanita Umno member and Kedah Bandar Baharu assemblywoman, Datuk Nor Sabrina Mohd Noor said cooperation or understanding forged between Umno and the government need integration within the party to remain relevant in the eyes of the people.

“The Umno brand will be lifted if it succeeds in creating understanding within the party and then move together towards the 15th general election (GE15) without quarreling with each other, ”she said.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafei Abdullah said the party and the government needed to play their respective roles as it would affect the people, including the grassroots.-Bernama