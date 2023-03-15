Umno takes 'positive view' of Muafakat Nasional: Zahid

KUALA NERUS: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today the party would continue to ‘take a positive view’ of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He said although Umno wanted to focus on strengthening the Unity Government, it would be wise to adopt a positive stance because anything is possible in politics.

“In the grand coalition, there are 20 political parties from the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak. The important thing is to strengthen this first.

“The question of MN depends on who will lead the party to make the move to exit, but maybe if there is a change in leadership, the direction will change,” he told reporters after the Terengganu-level session to introduce candidates for the Umno elections here.

He said this when asked on the latest development regarding MN, a cooperative platform formed in 2019 by Umno and PAS.

Asked whether MN is dead, he said: “It is still in the water but whether it floats or sinks depends on the strength of its broken legs. Previously, one leg was broken; now the other one also gave way,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the party would remain progressive in its thinking in the interests of the ummah. -Bernama