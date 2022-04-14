Umno to nominate Ismail Sabri as PM candidate in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council today unanimously proposed party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) as the Prime Minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this was endorsed at the Supreme Council meeting chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Several other matters agreed upon at the meeting include continuing the efforts to support the tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill without compromising on calls by any party trying to frustrate the move or attempt to change its meaning to other forms of legislation, Ahmad said.

“Umno is of the view that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill must be immediately realised as a manifestation to ensuring that the rights of voters are always protected and respected,” he said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the party will hold a special general assembly on May 14 to amend the Umno Constitution pertaining to the party’s election period, followed by a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Ahmad also said that the Supreme Council is not in favour of extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability, which expires on July 31.

The Supreme Council met before the party’s breaking of fast event at Dewan Tun Razak 3, World Trade Centre here. Among those present were Ahmad Zahid, Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Ismail Sabri and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.-Bernama