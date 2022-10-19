Umno to wrest Tasek Gelugor seat in GE15: Ismail Sabri

TASEK GELUGOR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat will return to Umno in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Prime Minister said the purpose of his visit to the Tasek Gelugor today was to ensure that the traditional Umno seat will return to the party after it “joined” another political party even though Umno won the seat in the 14th General Election (GE14).

In GE14, the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat was won by the incumbent Datuk Shabudin Yahaya who contested on Umno ticket at the time, but he later joined Bersatu in December 2018.

“I am confident that this seat will return to (Umno) fold,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Urban Community Strengthening programme here today.

Asked by reporters afterward about the statement of the chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the president of Bersatu, who is confident that Bersatu will win the Tasek Gelugor seat, Ismail Sabri said that all those contesting should have the confidence.

“For sure, I am more confident than him (Muhyiddin) because this seat used to be won by Umno, not Bersatu, but a former Member of Parliament switched parties. Even during the political tsunami, this seat was won by Umno,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the short list of candidates for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat had been submitted to the Umno top five leaders for evaluation.-Bernama