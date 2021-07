KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has decided to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with immediate effect, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix).

He said the decision was made at a Supreme Council meeting held virtually last night, which began at 8.30 pm and lasted more than four hours.

He said the decision was taken following the failure of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to fulfil seven conditions set by Umno when Muhyiddin became the prime minister on March 1, 2020.

“Fulfilling the unanimous mandate of delegates at the Umno 2020 General Assembly and based on the seven failures of the government to fulfil the aspirations of the people as outlined, therefore the period of giving support to Tan Sr Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister is withdrawn and has ended.

“Therefore, Umno demands that Tan Sri Muhyiddin step down honourably to enable a new prime minister to be appointed for a limited period,” he said in a media conference held virtually at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datok Member of Parliament, said throughout this period, the new prime minister would only focus on efforts to help the welfare of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic by adopting an inclusive approach and ensuring that the vaccination process is speeded up.

“After achieving herd immunity, the new prime minister should immediately advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to return the mandate to the people for the 15th General Election to be held.

“This is important to establish a truly stable government with the mandate of the majority of the people as decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

He said the Umno Supreme Council meeting also reiterated the position adopted by the Umno General Assembly 2020 to not support any effort to nominate Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister or back a DAP-Pakatan Harapan-led government.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting reaffirmed the decision to postpone the Umno elections for 18 months in accordance with Clause 10.16 of the Umno Constitution. -Bernama