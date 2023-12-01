Umno youth chief: Time to move on without party ‘traitors’

PETALING JAYA: Umno youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) has called for party ‘traitors’ to be expelled if it does not want to be ruined in the future.

“Pemuda is firm in wanting these traitors out. We cannot allow them to continue destroying the party,” The Malaysian Insight quoted him as saying in his keynote address at the youth wing’s annual general meeting at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Asyraf also pointed out that several party leaders had used the general election as an excuse to attack the party.

These leaders who have benefited from the party for years, had turned on it on the campaign trail, he said.