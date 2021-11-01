UMT appoints Internaitional NGO chairman as Adjunct Professor

KUALA TERENGGANU: International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) chairman Datuk Dr Mustapha Ahmad Merican has been appointed Adjunct Professor of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) effective today.

The appointment letter was presented to Mustapha by UMT Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim in a brief ceremony here today.

Mohd Zamri said the appointment was to honour Mustapha's experience and knowledge in volunteer work, adding that Mustapha had also received recognition from within and outside the country for his contributions.

Mohd Zamri said the appointment is an effort to bridge the gap between the university and all the programmes organised by NGOs such as entrepreneurship, leadership and spirituality programmes as well as to assist the university in developing academic programmes that would contribute to students’ personal growth upon graduation.

“This is also a history for UMT because, for the first time, the university is giving recognition to an international NGO figure for his role in helping the community not only in our country but also internationally,“ he said.

Mustapha’s contributions include building mosques, surau, schools, wells, and helping orphans, the poor and converts, among others.

Mustapha, who hails from Kuala Terengganu, was the recipient of the ‘Semarak Cinta Rasul 1442H’ main award last year.

He had also received international recognitions such as the International NGO Personality Award from the Prime Minister of Cambodia and the government of Saudi Arabia for his contributions in providing assistance to the people of Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Laos affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mustapha obtained a degree in Social Sciences from the University of Malaya and went on to do his Master’s degree in Business Law at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and subsequently obtained an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in International Law from the Cambodian government.

He has served in various government departments for 33 years including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Wisma Putra and the Public Service Commission and was the economic advisor and Chief Executive of Terengganu Inc.