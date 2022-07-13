UMW auto sales in June up 14% from previous month

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMW group’s automotive sales surged by 14% in June 2022 compared with May 2022 as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua, registered improved numbers.

The group delivered 30,103 units in June 2022 compared with 26,480 units registered in May 2022 as it continued to fulfil its outstanding order book. For the first half of the year, the group delivered a total of 173,254 units, 32% higher than the 131,401 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021.

Sales in June 2021 were affected by the implementation of the full movement control order (FMCO) from June 1 to Aug 15.

UMWT registered its highest monthly sales for the year in June 2022 with 8,939 units, 18% higher compared with the 7,579 units sold in May 2022.

For this year, up to June, UMWT sold 45,911 units, 35% higher than the 34,111 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021.

Perodua, meanwhile, registered sales of 21,164 units in June 2022, 12% higher than the 18,901 units registered in the previous month.

For the first half of 2022, Perodua sold 127,343 units, 31% higher than the 97,290 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021.

Perodua’s top-selling models for the first half of 2022 were Myvi, Axia and Bezza. Additionally, it has started taking orders for the new Perodua Alza.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said while the sales tax exemption for cars was not extended beyond June 2022, it is grateful that the government extended the deadline for registration of outstanding bookings made by the end of last month to March 31, 2023.

“This announcement saw a massive rise in bookings for new vehicles for both UMWT and Perodua in the last week of June 2022. Both companies will continue to ramp up production to deliver our cars to customers. We would like to thank our customers for their continued support of our products and services,” he added.