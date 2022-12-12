UMW group delivers 39,034 vehicles in November

PETALING JAYA: UMW Holdings Bhd’s automotive sales has surged to a new high for both UMW Toyota Motor and its associate company, Perodua, which have registered a combined increase of 11% to 39,034 units in November this year.

That was in contrast to the 35,130 units in the previous month as both companies continued to fulfil their outstanding bookings.

Year-to-date November this year, the group said it delivered a total of 341,390 units, 48% higher than the 230,355 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021 which was affected by the implementation of the full movement control order from June 1 to Aug 15, last year.

In November this year, UMW Toyota registered its highest sales for this year with the delivery of 10,442 units, which rose 13% compared with the 9,281 units registered in the previous month.

Year-to-date November this year, it said that it registered 90,595 units, a 44% increase compared with 63,105 units registered for the corresponding period last year. The best-selling models for the year were the Toyota Vios, Hilux and Corolla Cross.

Meanwhile, Perodua recorded its highest monthly sales with the registration of 28,592 units, 11% higher from 25,849 units registered in the month prior. The top three models sold in November were Bezza, Myvi and Axia. In addition, it registered its highest monthly production since inception with 29,149 units for the same month. For the first 11 months this year, sales surged 50% to 250,795 units compared with 167,250 units registered in the corresponding period last year, surpassing its 2022 sales target of 247,800 units.

President and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said that both companies increased production in November, supported by the improving supply chain and will continue to ramp-up production to hasten delivery of cars to customers.

“With the strong sales registered to-date, mainly due to the sales tax exemption as well as introduction of new models, we were able to achieve our sales targets for 2022 by November. We expect sales to remain strong in December based on the encouraging bookings,” he said in a statement on Dec 12.