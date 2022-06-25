UMW targets to plant 300,000 mangrove trees along the country's coastline by 2023

TUMPAT: UMW Holdings Bhd plans to plant 300,000 mangrove trees along the country’s coastline by 2023, said group chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman.

He said the UMW Green Shoot Initiative aims to create awareness on the importance of environmental sustainability among the community in line with the government's intention in the 100 million Tree Planting Campaign 2021-2025.

“We are well aware that the issue of environmental sustainability is not something that will slow down economic growth, instead it is a long-term investment that will give multiple returns.

“Therefore, replanting the mangrove swamp ecosystem has been identified as the best way to protect the earth from the threats of climate change and global warming with atmospheric carbon absorption of more than five times per hectare compared to tropical rainfall,“ he said during the UMW Green Shoot Initiative launch ceremony officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed at Pantai Sri Tujoh here today.

Hamad Kama Piah added that the sustainability agenda is a huge opportunity for corporate entities through the use of new technologies that could solve the problem of environmental pollution as well as more sustainable energy generation methods such as the discovery of hydrogen fuel cell batteries for motor use.

“Not only new job opportunities can be created but the green investment can also catalyse the economic sector which has a wide multiplier effect.-Bernama

“Such an investment is also a method of risk management for industry players as it can prevent a range of much larger post-disaster costs that can affect long-term value creation by corporate groups,“ he said.-Bernama