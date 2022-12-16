UN-SDSN launches Asia HQ at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN-SDSN) officially launched the first Asia headquarters here, ranking Sunway City Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia alongside Paris and New York City.

Founded in 2012 under the auspices of former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, UN-SDSN was launched with the aim to provide global scientific and technological expertise in promoting practical solutions for sustainable development, which includes the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which was adopted by the UN in 2015.

The global community also came together on the Paris Agreement in the same year.

This newest UN-SDSN office, will aid, coordinate and accelerate sustainability initiatives throughout the Asian continent and will work closely with its counterparts in Paris, which oversees Africa and Europe, and in New York City, which oversees the Americas.

The UN-SDSN Asia headquarters and the Jeffrey Sachs Center on Sustainable Development, both housed at Sunway University, were established through a gift totalling US$20 million (RM88 million) to the UN-SDSN by the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation.

“With the introduction of the SDGs in 2015, governments, businesses, academia and civil society together with the United Nations and other partners have mobilised efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030. The SDGs are unique in that they call for action by all countries, poor, rich and middle-income to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. The opening of the new Asia headquarters is a fitting milestone to mark UN-SDSN’s 10-year anniversary and I see hope, innovation, and action that makes me believe it is possible to build a better future for us all,“ said Ban, 8th secretary-general of the UN, at the officiating ceremony.

“Implementing the sustainability agenda is no longer just an option, but an urgent and moral imperative. We are doing our part in this region. Our decision to support UN-SDSN in its important work is based on the two key words in its very name, which are ‘Solutions’ and ‘Network’,“ said Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah, chair of UN-SDSN, Malaysia chapter, as well as founder and chairman of Sunway Group,

He said through the deep and wide networks among the UN-SDSN National Chapters around the globe, we are addressing real world problems in real time.

He hope that the solutions that comes up can inspire many others around the world in tackling issues related to the sustainability agenda.

“As the Asia region accounts for 60 percent of the global population, UN-SDSN Asia is inevitably the centre of the global sustainability challenge, and it will be the centre of the global solutions for sustainable development,said Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN-SDSN and the Jeffrey Cheah distinguished honorary professor at Sunway University.

He said there is no doubt that the future of the world and the fate of the world is going to be determined strongly in Asia and shape the world in the decades ahead.

The launch was officiated by Prof. Dr. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap). Prof. Dr. Armida highlighted that the launch of the Asia headquarters shows UN-SDSN’s commitment towards advancing the global sustainable development agenda.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from the global UN-SDSN network, including dignitaries such as UN agency representatives, heads of missions, as well as government and business leaders.