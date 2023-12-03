Unanimous support for Muhyiddin to remain as Bersatu president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersatu annual general assembly today unanimously agreed to retain Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as the party's president.

The decision was reached after a special motion put forward by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, representing the party’s Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) before Muhyiddin delivered his policy speech at the ongoing assembly.

Ahmad Faizal, when presenting the motion, said that Bersatu's struggles for the sake of the nation and the prosperity of other races through its affiliate wing urged that the party remain strong and undivided.

“There is no issue and need for Tan Sri president to resign,” he said when presenting the motion.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, in his speech in support of the motion, said Bersatu vowed to stand firm and will continue to fight to defend Muhyiddin.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin in his speech, expressed his appreciation to all delegates who continued to support his leadership as Bersatu president by rejecting his offer to resign.

According to him, he had offered to resign at the MPT Bersatu meeting yesterday, besides saying that the decision was made taking into account his position as he is facing several charges in court.

“In support of the principle and motto of our party’s struggle which is “Bersatu, Bermaruah, Beramanah”, I take full responsibility for the charges levelled against me.

“However, the Bersatu MPT has rejected my offer to resign,” he said.

He said that the delegates had approved the motion to reject the president's resignation and at the request of the assembly, he would continue his duties as the party's president.

The former prime minister and chairman of the Perikatan Nasional is facing six charges involving four counts of abuse of power for using his position to obtain a bribe of RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering amounting to RM195 million. -Bernama