Underground pipe leak believed to have caused landslide in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: The 30 metre-high landslide that occurred at the residential area in Taman Mega Jaya, Ampang here today is believed to have been caused by an underground water pipe leak.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a call about the incident at 2.48 pm and dispatched seven firefighters from the Pandan Fire and Rescue Station, who arrived at the scene 12 minutes later.

“There were no victims or damage involving house structures. The nearest house was about 20 m away from the landslide area,” he said in a statement today.

He added that they were still monitoring the situation and that Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) was currently conducting maintenance work.-Bernama