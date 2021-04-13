Underprivileged students receive computers under Penang’s E-Learning Programme

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 794 students from low-income families in Penang have received free personal computers (PC), all thanks to the state-initiated “E-Learning Computer Programme”.

In May last year, the Penang government announced the establishment of the “E-Learning Computer Programme” task force dedicated to developing the education sector in the new normal.

Chairman of the task force, Chong Eng today said that since last year, some 1,000 applications had been submitted.

“Our task force has provided refurbished PCs to 794 primary and secondary students in Penang under the programme while remaining applicants would be placed on the waiting list for this year’s batch of applicants,” she said at a press conference here today.

She said that the task force expects to receive about 1,500 applications this year, whereby priority would be given to low-income families with single parents, large number of siblings or students who are doing academically well in their studies.

Earlier today, state Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow witnessed a RM150,000 contribution handover from Keysight Technologies Malaysia to Penang Science Cluster (PSC), as well as the handover of over 70 units of used tablets, PCs and peripherals for underprivileged students. — Bernama