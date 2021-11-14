Understanding, respect, acceptance basic principles in inter-ethnic relations: Halimah

BENTONG: The three basic principles in inter-ethnic relations, namely understanding, respect and acceptance are being focused in developing KAMI@ Malaysian Family Unity Plan 2021-2025, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique(pix).

She said according to the Malaysian Family concept and approach, it was important for people of this country to celebrate diversity and the three principles must be emphasised to promote better integration.

In addition, emphasis would also be on the four main elements, namely closeness, accessibility, pluralism and inclusivity.

“KAMI@ Malaysian Family Unity Plan is an important programme module and activity in an effort to enhance the people-centered national unity agenda, so that it can be implemented in a more organised manner to create a positive impact.

“To ensure that the development of this plan involves various levels of society, the ministry is calling Malaysians to contribute constructive suggestions, ideas and comments in order to achieve the desired result.”.

Halimah said this at the launch of KAMI@ Malaysia Family Unity Plan 2021-2025 feedback session and RT Cares Unity Squad Empowerment Programme at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

She said the unity plan was drafted in line with the National Unity Policy and the aspirations of the National Unity Blueprint and the National Unity Action Plan 2022-2030 with the goal to boost social cohesion and unity sustainability.

The ministry has also been working with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) School of Social Sciences to identify and formulate the unity plan for studies to be conducted in five zones, namely north, central, east, south and Borneo.

Halimah said the feedback session on the plan has been brought for the first time to Pahang and this would run for a month to enable it to cover every district in gathering input from all parties.

On the RT Cares empowerment programme, Halimah said it was initiated to expand the role of the volunteer squad which was established at the rukun tetangga community level in 2014 and to date there are 125 squads nationwide.

“We also plan to improve the quality, harmony and well-being of the rukun tetangga community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, among others through the distribution of food boxes and welfare assistance “ she added.-Bernama