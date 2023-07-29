Undeterred by six defeats, independent Izat Bukhary to contest in Kota Lama

KOTA BHARU: Despite facing defeat in two general elections (GE) and four state elections, independent candidate Izat Bukhary Ismail Bukhary, 56, is not deterred and is still determined to try yet again.

This time around, Izat Bukhary is using the pen symbol to contest the Kota Lama state seat in Kelantan.

“When people around me ask why I keep on contesting despite losing all the time, I tell them enough is enough... they should evaluate the situation themselves... and although I already know what the result is going to be in Kelantan, as far as I am concerned I have done my part.

“I see that these parties, most of them only have their own interests at heart and are not taking care of the welfare of others.

“I have contested seven times using the pen symbol and even though I have been approached by certain parties to join them, I refused to do so,” the Kota Lama- born candidate told reporters when met at the nomination centre at Kota Bharu Municipal Council Silver Jubilee Hall here today.

Elaborating, Izat Bukhary said that previously he had contested the Pengkalan Kubor state seat twice and once each for the Chempaka and Kota Lama state seats.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) he contested the Kota Bharu parliamentary seat and was also a candidate in the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary by-election.

Izat Bukhary who has seven children aged between 16 and 23, said throughout his involvement in politics, his family had always supported him and encouraged him to stay politically active.

“I am grateful to my family members and supporters who understand what I am fighting for. I don’t want to promise all kinds of things to win votes, but if I do win, I will do the necessary.

“In fact, if given the opportunity, I will do my best to bring about changes that will benefit the people especially Kota Lama constituents,“ he said. -Bernama