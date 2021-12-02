Undi 18 will not be implemented in Sarawak election: Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: The lowering of the voting age to 18 (Undi18) and automatic voter registration will not be implemented in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election on Dec 18, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) said today.

He said although the amendments had been gazetted, the Sarawak polls would only involve registered voters listed in the updated electoral roll as at Nov 2.

He said the electoral roll was endorsed before the dissolution of the 11th Sarawak state legislative assembly on Nov 3, in accordance with Regulation 9 of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002.

“The decision is based on legal processes, including the decision set by the Kuching High Court and is not to deny or ignore the rights and wishes of youths, aged 18 and above to vote.

“I would like to clarify here that there is no pressure from any party on this issue. In fact, Sarawak is ready to accept these young voters. I hope this issue is not politicised,“ he said in a statement today.

Today, the Election Commission (EC) informed that the lowering of the voting age to 18 years and automatic voter registration were gazetted on Dec 1.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak informed that amendments to Section 3 (a) and (b) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 that were gazetted would come into force on Dec 15 after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah

The EC has set the nomination date for the Sarawak polls on Dec 6, early voting on Dec 14 and polling day on Dec 18.-Bernama