Unemployed man allegedly beats girlfriend to death

IPOH: An unemployed man who is also a person under police surveillance allegedly killed his girlfriend in a fit of jealousy before burying her body near Sungai Jebong in Kuala Sepetang, Taiping on Oct 27.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Anuar Othman said police received information on the discovery of human bones at the location before a forensics team conducted an inspection and found a bag with human skeletal remains that have completely decomposed.

He said police arrested the 34-year-old suspect on Oct 29 and during interrogation, the suspect admitted to beating the victim to death in a house.

“He admitted to having a fight with the 31-year-old victim and beating her to death. The suspect then took police to the location where the victim had been buried.

“The motive of the incident is believed to be jealousy because his lover allegedly had an affair, giving rise to the quarrel,” he said when contacted here today.

Anuar said the suspect was remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code from Nov 1 to 6 and the case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said the suspect was also found to have violated the conditions of surveillance under Section 15 (4) of the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.-Bernama